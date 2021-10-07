CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Term Sheets: When Are Parties Bound?

By Erik Groothuis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParties negotiating business transactions often find it useful to memorialize key provisions they have agreed upon in a term sheet. Sometimes the parties will sign at the bottom. When doing so, they may have very different expectations about whether their term sheet is enforceable, particularly where the parties contemplate a later written agreement that is not ultimately executed. An agreed term sheet may lead to an unwelcome surprise for a party that thinks nothing is binding until a full-blown contract is signed.

