GCC President Dr. David Viar to Retire at End of Academic Year

45-year veteran of academia had impact locally, statewide, and nationally. Glendale Community College (GCC) Superintendent/President Dr. David Viar has announced that he will be retiring in June 2022, following the completion of the current school year. For the past eight years, Dr. Viar has been known as the collaborative leader of GCC, but his 45-year career in academia has garnered him the respect of colleagues throughout the state of California.