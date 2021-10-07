CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into Weaver Academy, damaging offices; 2nd incident in last few months

By Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Weaver Academy in Greensboro announced that Thursday will be a remote learning day for all staff and students after a car crashed into a campus building.

Two offices were damaged.

This is the second car that has crashed into Weaver Academy recently, with a serious accident happening there over the summer.

Their Facebook post told students Canvas accounts for specific details about their classes.

No students were hurt and no one was injured in the crash that damaged the building.

The school will reopen for in-person learning on Friday.

Crime & Safety
