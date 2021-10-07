CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Updates Community on Progress of New Fire Station in Riverlights

 5 days ago
The City of Wilmington is currently working towards building a new fire station in the Riverlights area. It will be Fire Station 6. Engineers recently reached the next phase in the design process, achieving 65% completion.

This will be the City's first fire station constructed in a residential neighborhood and it has been designed with consideration of the Riverlights Community Design Guidelines. It will serve the Riverlights community, a portion of Independence Boulevard, and the Echo Farms community.

The City expects to put the project out for bid this Winter. Construction is anticipated to begin in Spring of 2022. The estimated cost of the station is approximately $5.7 million. The project is funded in the FY 22 budget as part of the Capital Improvement Fund.

The City hosted a public outreach meeting Wednesday and engineers and fire department officials discussed the project, displayed renderings of the building, and answered questions.

