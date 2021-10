The final Virginia gubernatorial debate between Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin covered numerous issues important to voters in the statewide elections, but it likely will be remembered most for some of its most telling moments. Among those were McAuliffe’s comment that parents should not dictate public school curricula, and Youngkin’s hesitant and ultimately fumbling answer to a question about coronavirus vaccines.

