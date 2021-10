LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Sunday, October 10, Lincoln will host the in-person 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk will be at Haymarket Park starting at 11 a.m. after virtual walks last year. The Promise Garden Ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m. for all participants, and the walk starts directly after the ceremony. Whether you’re walking in a team, or by yourself, every step gets us one step closer to a cure for Alzheimer’s.