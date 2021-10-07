Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Five-star’s visit to U-M has him ‘thinking’
The Michigan Wolverines are off to a great start in the 2021 season and have been impressing many recruits, whether it’s on an official visit or them just witnessing the games on TV. In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we will discuss a handful of prospects who have been paying attention to what Michigan has been doing so far this year, and what better place to start the roundup than with a top target in the 2022 class?www.maizenbrew.com
Comments / 0