University use of public-private development partnerships starts to pick up after slow 2020

Intuitive Management Partners has arranged the $2.25 million Fannie Mae loan assumption sale of Oak Creek Apartments, a 24-unit multifamily property in Baltimore City. Closed on July 31, 2021. Located in Northeast Baltimore, Oak Creek Apartments offered a true value-add opportunity with below market rents and moderate renovation needs. The new buyer is a local Baltimore Native and Developer, with a proven track record of improving communities within the city. Intuitive Management Partners brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller. In addition, IMP helped the seller establish a cost-effective operational strategy for the property, prior to executing the sale. “We were thrilled to represent the seller in this opportunity,” said Whitney Ward, Founder & Principal of Intuitive Management Partners. “Our focus in multifamily advisory and investment management, allows our clients to have access to a variety of services, including asset acquisitions, due-diligence & site visit studies, asset management, property management, financial auditing and dispositions. “As a niche firm, specializing exclusively multifamily assets, we’re able to offer expert solutions for multifamily investments that meet the needs of our clients.” Intuitive Management Partners supports institutional capital, private capital, and individual investors in improving communities and maximizing the value and profitability of multifamily investment properties. Servicing clients in Maryland and Georgia, IMP is comprised of experienced real estate advisors and investment managers with over ten years of experience in multifamily investments. In asset management & property management, the team has overseen over $1 billion in assets and over 4,000 units of multifamily and multi-unit single family communities. In addition, the team is projecting to broker over $6 million in multifamily transactions by the end of the year, including agency & conventional debt product and affordable & market rate multifamily assets.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO