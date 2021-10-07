3 Florida students accused of making bomb threats to school

GAINESVILLE. Fla. (AP) — Three students are facing charges of making fake bomb threats at a north Florida high school, officals said.

The students arrested on Wednesday took part in bomb threats to Eastside High School in Gainesville on Sept. 28, Oct. 1, Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said.

So far this school year, eight students from Alachua County Public Schools have been arrested in connection to 17 bomb threats since school started on Aug. 10, the Gainesville Sun reported.

The students arrested Wednesday include two boys, ages 15 and 16, and a 16-year-old girl, officials said. They each face charges of making a false bomb threat, using a phone to commit a felony and for interfering with a school function.