CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The best pubs in Cornwall

By Gill Charlton
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore insider guides for planning a trip to Cornwall. These are unusual times, and the state of affairs can change quickly. Please check the latest travel guidance before making your journey. The Cornish are sniffy about lager. Why would anyone drink something so tasteless when there’s such a good choice...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Sparkling in Diamonds

Queen Elizabeth may have her Cullinan diamonds, among other fabulous jewels, but daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, isn't very far behind when it comes to mastering spectacular displays of royal ice. And since officially joining the Firm in 2005, the future queen of England has shown a particular penchant for diamonds, whether they are her own (like her beloved Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and her family tiara) or on loan from the Queen (see: her many, many brooches). Consider, notably, that for her very first official function at Buckingham Palace in 2005, Camilla borrowed the Delhi Durbar tiara, arguably the most extravagant diadem in the Windsor vaults. Below, 19 photos of the Duchess of Cornwall's fabulous diamond-flecked moments.
CELEBRITIES
kingstonthisweek.com

Freeholder at 175: The royal tour stops in Cornwall

Sara Racine • Special to the Standard-Freeholder. One of Cornwall’s most notable visitors has been Queen Elizabeth II. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Queen had visited Cornwall and SDG several times: In 1959, she visited Cornwall as part of a long...
LIFESTYLE
hometownnewsbrevard.com

For a banger of a meal, head to Portside Pub and Grill

SEBASTIAN - Nothing reminds me more of growing up in England than a plate of bangers and mash or an amazing curry on a plate of fresh and hot chips. I had the immense pleasure of trying both of those dishes last week while visiting Portside Pub and Grill in Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Restaurants#Bar Food#Gin And Tonic#Food Drink#Clifftops#The Tinners Arms#Tinnersarms Com Opening#A30
BBC

Cornwall talking newspaper heard again after lockdown

Blind and visually-impaired people in Cornwall are getting a talking newspaper again after it stopped during the coronavirus lockdown. Staff and volunteers stopped producing the Cornish Talking Newspaper, set up in 1973, because their studio was too small to socially distance in. After restrictions began to ease, those involved were...
WORLD
BBC

Enhanced Covid response in Devon and Cornwall ends

Special measures to tackle a spike of Covid-19 cases in Devon and Cornwall have come to an end. The extra support was put in place by the Department of Health at the end of August and included efforts to maximise vaccine uptake and testing capacity. The enhanced response area lasted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americancraftbeer.com

Best UK Cities For Craft Beer And Pubs

The United Kingdom is one of our favorite beer destinations and now a new study has revealed its best drinking cities and beers. The study by Bionic, an online comparison service, combined data from pubsgalore.co.uk and Untappd to come with the best UK cities for craft beer and pub lounging. The study combined data on customer reviews, number of unique beers and the number of top rated pubs and microbreweries in each city to create the ranking.
FOOD & DRINKS
bozemanmagazine.com

Bacchus Pub

Stepping into the Bacchus Pub within the Baxter Hotel in downtown Bozeman can transport you to another time and place, namely 1929 with architecture designed by Fred Willson, who styled the cozy space to evoke the atmosphere of a historic European tavern. The Baxter was created to bring locals and visitors together, and the Bacchus continues this tradition with its comfortable atmosphere, and original dark stained beams intact over head, and original Nemadji tiles lining the walls. Even the very same German monk heads that guests sat beneath in 1929 decorate the pub today.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

Missing cat hitched a ride on supermarket van in Cornwall

A mischievous cat sparked a hunt after disappearing when she hitched a ride on a supermarket delivery van. Luna, a house cat, went missing on 26 September from her home in St Agnes in Cornwall, forcing owners Jem and Sarah Burrows to play detective to track her down. They guessed...
PETS
BBC

UK City of Culture 2025: Longlist 'great ' for Cornwall

Cornwall is one of eight areas longlisted for UK City of Culture 2025. A record 20 different parts of the UK placed bids including Exeter and Torbay, which did not make the longlist. The other areas in the longlist are Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, County Durham, Derby, Southampton,...
U.K.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aylesbury's best pubs, according to Tripadvisor

With autumn officially here, it is the perfect time to eat in a warm cosy pub, whether it's this weekend or if you want to book ahead for the half term in Aylesbury. Whether you live in Aylesbury or from somewhere else in Buckinghamshire, it is always nice to try somewhere new.
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Emergency cabin accommodation in Cornwall ready for residents

Cabins which will be temporary homes for people in need of emergency accommodation are ready for their first residents. The 21 units outside New County Hall, in Truro, are part of Cornwall Council's plans to tackle a shortage of temporary housing. The cabins are self-contained, single-berth and have cooking and...
U.K.
The Independent

Greggs to open new drive-thru bakeries around the UK

Greggs has revealed that it is opening a series of new drive-thru spots in the UK following the launch of its first-ever one in 2017.Earlier this year, the bakery chain launched new drive-thrus in Wales and Cumbria, and it’s been reported that the new locations will be near Bradford and Stoke-on-Trent.The Greggs drive-thru in Bradford is set to replace the Cross Keys pub, which is currently vacant.Yorkshire Live reports that 5apphire Ltd submitted an application to clear the site and replace it with a Greggs drive-thru in July this year. The application stated that the pub had shut “long before...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

14 best smoked salmon: Perfect for patés, canapés, and breakfast this Christmas

Smoked salmon is a slice of luxury we wish we could enjoy every single weekend. But, it’s often reserved for special occasions instead – the quintessential topping for canapés circling a party or layered onto scrambled egg on Christmas morning.With that in mind, we want to make sure you are choosing the very best smoked salmon. There is nothing quite like that distinctive taste, now mastered by many smokehouses across the world – many of the finest right here in the UK.Whether you’re having it sandwiched in a bagel with a dollop of cream cheese and a sprinkling of chives,...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

11 best beer and cider subscription boxes delivered to your door

The arrival of a semi-mysterious package is always a joy, particularly when it involves booze.And while discerning drinkers are still able to get their fix at shops and supermarkets, these outlets simply can’t beat the reach of specialists who make it their business to search high and low for new and exciting beverages.There are myriad online subscription services offering regular drop-offs to your door; and with them the chance to discover fantastic products, often from small, independent or far-flung producers which you may not have otherwise come across.How we tested We’ve worked our way through a wide range of beer...
DRINKS
BBC

Hall for Cornwall reopening after £26m refurbishment

Cornwall's main theatre venue is reopening after a major refurbishment. The work at Truro's Hall for Cornwall, in the 175-year-old Grade II* listed former city hall building, sees a bigger auditorium and other facilities. The theatre closed in June 2018 for what was supposed to be a two-year refurbishment costing...
POLITICS
Eye On Annapolis

Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant to Close On October 30th

The end of an era is coming on October 30th. Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, a fixture on upper West Street at Park Place is closing its doors for good. The restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post a bit earlier today and thanked all of their customers and staff. Fado was a true community business. They served as ground zero for St. Paddy’s Day, were always ready to host an event or contribute to a cause. They were one of the only football (the other football) bars in town. They anchored every single pub crawl. And played host to many a welcoming party for the Annapolis Film Festival.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shropshire Star

Pub near Shrewsbury to be converted into nursery

A village pub which closed last year is set to be turned into a nursery after Shropshire Council agreed to the change of use. The plans for the Four Crosses Inn in Bicton, just outside Shrewsbury, are expected to create 25 jobs with capacity for up to 100 children to be cared for.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Christmas food and drink 2021: Our guide to this year’s festive offerings from M&S, Aldi and more

In the words of Love Actually’s Billy Mack: “I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows”.If you’re yet to get excited then an advent calendar is the perfect place to start. But, if, like us, your Christmas is all about the food and drink, then planning your menu is sure to ramp up the anticipation, big time.After last year’s cancelled celebrations, 2021’s festivities should more than make up for it. And judging by the festive food and drink offerings, supermarkets have clearly upped the ante in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Cornwall Council approves £63m capital programme

"Major economic challenges" faced by Cornwall Council are to be addressed with a new £63m programme, the authority has said. A full council meeting backed the move, which was also to help pay for modernising council buildings. The plans would also provide more temporary accommodation for people in priority need,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy