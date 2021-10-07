‘When I decided not to screen my baby for Down’s syndrome, I didn’t expect my friends’ reactions’
I remember telling a friend that once I knew my baby was growing nicely like a ripening little fruit, I didn’t want to know if there was anything wrong. I’d just “wait and see what I got”. Their shock was almost comical. They couldn’t understand how I could be so philosophical, especially when you can find out for free on the NHS if your baby will be born with a condition like Down’s syndrome.www.telegraph.co.uk
