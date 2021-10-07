CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

‘When I decided not to screen my baby for Down’s syndrome, I didn’t expect my friends’ reactions’

By Hayley Coyle
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI remember telling a friend that once I knew my baby was growing nicely like a ripening little fruit, I didn’t want to know if there was anything wrong. I’d just “wait and see what I got”. Their shock was almost comical. They couldn’t understand how I could be so philosophical, especially when you can find out for free on the NHS if your baby will be born with a condition like Down’s syndrome.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Nhs
The Atlantic

I Didn’t Know My Mom Was Dying. Then She Was Gone.

The pink notebook my mother kept when she was sick contains 18 entries, most of them shorter than a haiku. The pages list medications and surgeries, the names of family members who sent money, and which body parts hurt and how badly. One entry, from October 1995, reads: “Neck (severe pain) Coming out of the mall to cold air.” I was 5 that day; my sister was 3. We were leaving the mall after taking a family portrait when my parents started panicking—about exactly what, I didn’t know. I just remember my dad rushing my mom home because of what I later learned was an excruciating neck spasm. Hours later, an ambulance took her to the hospital for the last time. Four months later, she was gone.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

Could this be the last generation of Down's syndrome children?

‘I had this vision of someone with a pudding-basin haircut following me round the supermarket. I thought I’d never go on holiday or have any sort of life ever again.’ So says 42-year-old actor Rebecca Hulbert of her initial reaction when her angelic-looking two-year-old, Arthur, was born. ‘I didn’t know...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
Health

A 24-Year-Old Who Contracted COVID When She Was Pregnant Delivered Her Baby but Died Before She Could Hold Him

Keighlie Renee Reaux, 24, died weeks after delivering her infant son via C-section and being put into a medically induced coma as she fought the virus. A young Louisiana mom who contracted COVID-19 when she was pregnant died on September 12—five weeks after her infant was delivered via an emergency C-section and without ever getting to hold her baby boy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Newsweek

Mom Warns Parents to Check Toes for Hair Strands After Baby Son Needs Surgery

A new mom has issued a warning to fellow parents to check their baby's toes and fingers for hair, as her son needed surgery after getting a strand wrapped around his digit. Olivia Quinn, who welcomed Harvey James on June 26, noticed something unusual on his toes as he undressed him ready for his bath.
Tara Blair Ball

I got pregnant with my drug addict husband's baby

Over a week after finding drugs in my house, over a week after discovering that my husband of six years and the father of my children had been using for nearly our entire relationship, over a week after deciding to kick him, over a week after deciding to keep him instead, I realized I might be pregnant.
survivornet.com

‘Pushy’ Mom’s Concerns About Son’s Sore Neck Reveal Boy, 3, Has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia After Misdiagnosis; How To Be Your Own Advocate

Louise Chessell took her son, then 2, to the doctor after a series of infections resulted in the boy limping around the house and growing increasingly pale. The doctor prescribed an antibiotic and said that the boy was just experiencing symptoms from his various infections, but Louise grew concerned when his neck got sore. Her son was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Loving Husband and Dad, 48, Learns Shoulder Pain Mistaken for Cancerous Tumor

Allan Jones, 48, had been experiencing severe shoulder pain shortly after having back surgery and chalked up his pain to a part of his recovery from the operation. It eventually became hard for him to breathe, prompting a walk-in visit where a CT scan revealed he had a mass on his liver. A biopsy revealed the mass to be a neuroendocrine tumor.
CANCER
InspireMore

‘She looks so mad!’ As perfect as she was, I couldn’t help but laugh.’: Mom ‘so thankful’ her daughter is ‘healthy, strong’ after shocking Oligohydramnios diagnosis

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I first found out I was pregnant I was in absolute disbelief! I had been told by doctors that I would need fertility medication to fall pregnant. I even had the script in the bathroom cabinet, and I had decided to start the following month. I’d had 2 surgeries the previous year to remove a very large mass from my uterus and I almost ended up with a hysterectomy, but I was incredibly lucky the surgery was a success and I was given the opportunity to have another baby. I already had two sons aged 13 and 9 from a previous relationship but my husband didn’t have any children and although he treated my sons as his own, we really wanted to have a baby to complete our little family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thelakewoodscoop.com

The Doctors Didn’t Think She Would Survive. But She Escaped Death By A Hair’s Breadth.

[COMMUNICATED] When Miri Rosenbaum gave birth to her daughter Chaya over one year ago, the doctors were immediately concerned. After several emergency tests, they confirmed the worst for new parents Miri and Dovid- Their baby was born with one of the most severe heart defects known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, in which the body fails to pump blood properly throughout the body.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy