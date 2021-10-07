CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea should have half an eye on the goings on of Newcastle

By Travis Tyler
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt certainly looks as though Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United are going to have some company amongst the rich (and yes, no matter how much Liverpool and United want to pretend they are where they are on merit alone, they are mega rich clubs too). Newcastle’s long and drawn out takeover is imminent. Suddenly, the Toon Army is going to have cash to rival the rest (if not more, depending on how it’s sliced out) and that will have great ramifications for the English game.

theprideoflondon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

​Chelsea, Liverpool keeping an eye on Newcastle winger Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is being linked with Chelsea and Liverpool. The Mapgies have three points and zero wins from their first six matches of this Premier League season. However, Saint-Maximin has stood out in those games as their star performer. According to Calciomercato, the Reds and Blues are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Chelsea eyeing Christopher Nkunku swoop

Chelsea are reportedly targeting RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku to boost their midfield options. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel coached the 23-year-old, who can also play as a winger, at Paris St Germain. The Express cites Foot Mercato as reporting the European champions are interested in Nkunku, but face stiff competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Antonio Conte
International Business Times

Saudi Takeover Of Newcastle Set To Go Ahead Despite Rights Concerns

A Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle is set to get the green light from the Premier League despite warnings from Amnesty International on Thursday that the deal represents "sportswashing" of the Gulf kingdom's human rights record. A consortium featuring Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and billionaire brothers David...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Five moves Newcastle should make if the takeover goes through

Newcastle United’s supposed takeover by some of the richest and most powerful men in the world is imminent. It brings about questions of human rights and sportswashing, that are well worth being discussed and looked into. But we are examining what the club should do with regards to on-the-pitch relations,...
MLS
Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea boss Lampard 'definitely interested' in Newcastle job

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is being linked with Steve Bruce's job at Newcastle United. The Telegraph says two former England midfield colleagues could be set to battle it out for the post. They claim that Steven Gerrard, 41, would be a popular choice - having won the Scottish Premiership...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Newcastle United eyeing Premier League duo including Man United midfielder

Following their recent multi-million-pound takeover, Newcastle United are reportedly looking to rebuild their playing squad. Now run by majority owner and super-wealthy Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, fans of the Magpies can expect to witness an injection of transfer funds. It is understood that the Toon’s new hierarchy are already...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#The Toon Army#English#The Premier League#Newcastle Post
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
FanSided

Chelsea should extend Antonio Rudiger at all costs

Antonio Rudiger has been amongst the most improved players at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in late January. This solid form has led to many supporters regarding him as the Blues’ best defender. He’s also considered to be amongst the very best in the Premier League, which is surprising given just a year ago, he seemed to be a fringe player for Frank Lampard’s side. Regardless of his position back then, ever since Tuchel walked through the doors at Cobham and handed every player a clean slate, Rudiger has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and hasn’t looked back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Are Amongst Premier League Clubs Including Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City To Complain About Newcastle Takeover

Liverpool and the 18 other clubs in the Premier League have arranged an 'emergency meeting' to discuss Newcastle United's takeover. Newcastle United's takeover has sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League. With the amount of money Newcastle now sit on, they could easily, in a few years be a force to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Chilwell accepts having to fight for start with Chelsea and England

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell was delighted to score for England in their World Cup qualifying victory over Andorra. The 24-year-old now has three goals in his past five starts for club and country, though the runout was just his fifth appearance of the campaign. Marcos Alonso's excellent form has kept the Spaniard in the Chelsea team, while Euro 2020 in the summer proved a difficult experience as Chilwell failed to play a single minute at the tournament.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle eyeing Leicester midfielder Tielemans, Chelsea youngster Gallagher

Newcastle United will reportedly target Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher next summer. The Magpies are going through major charges after a Saudi-backed consortium completed its ownership takeover last week. Steve Bruce is expected to be sacked and new director Amanda Staveley has said the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Newcastle United new owners told why they should NOT sack Steve Bruce

That’s the view of former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor following the £300million+ takeover of PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers. It has been widely reported over the weekend that Bruce is set to lose his job. The Magpies are without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Amnesty International wants meeting with Premier League after Newcastle takeover

The Premier League has been urged to meet with Amnesty International after last week’s Newcastle takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.Amnesty UK boss Sacha Deshmukh has written to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters requesting a meeting to discuss proposed changes to the English top flight’s owners’ and directors’ test.A consortium led by Saudi-based Public Investment Fund were given Premier League approval last week to take control of Newcastle, sparking widespread criticism due to the Middle East country’s poor human rights record.Amnesty International described the reported £305million deal as “an extremely bitter blow for human rights defenders”.Deshmukh said: “The way...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Newcastle set to shop at Juventus with two players eyed

Juventus is expected to be affected by the recent takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabia-government led fund. The Magpies will become one of the richest clubs in Europe now and are expected to spend as much money as the likes of PSG and Manchester City have spent. They...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

160K+
Followers
352K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy