Chelsea should have half an eye on the goings on of Newcastle

Antonio Rudiger has been amongst the most improved players at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in late January. This solid form has led to many supporters regarding him as the Blues’ best defender. He’s also considered to be amongst the very best in the Premier League, which is surprising given just a year ago, he seemed to be a fringe player for Frank Lampard’s side. Regardless of his position back then, ever since Tuchel walked through the doors at Cobham and handed every player a clean slate, Rudiger has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and hasn’t looked back.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO