Wye Oak – “Half A Double Man”
Later this month, Wye Oak are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough album Civilian with a reissue and a compilation of unreleased songs and demos called Cut All The Wires: 2009-2011. They’ve already shared “Electricity” from that, which is way better and more vital than an also-ran track has any right to be, and today they’re back with another previously released song, “Half A Double Man,” and once again it’s very good! Can’t believe they’ve been sitting on these all this time.www.stereogum.com
