Wye Oak – “Half A Double Man”

Touring in 2021 is a complicated prospect! Consider the case of Lucy Dacus, who recently released the excellent album Home Video and whose live show is consistently wonderful. Earlier this year, Dacus was announced as the opening act for the long-delayed Bright Eyes reunion tour, but when the delta variant started spreading, Bright Eyes postponed all of that tour’s indoor shows. (I saw one of the outdoor ones. It ruled.) Now, Dacus is out on her own headlining tour, but she was forced to postpone some of her shows after her guitarist Jacob Blizard caught a case of breakthrough COVID. (Blizard wrote on Twitter about his experience with the illness.) Last night, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, Dacus resumed her tour without Blizard, and she was forced to play a relatively unconventional set.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO