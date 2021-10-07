CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as debt ceiling, inflation worries cool

By Shreyashi Sanyal
 5 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rise

* U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs rise in Sept.

* Indexes up: Dow 1.09%, S&P 1.07%, Nasdaq 1.19% (Updates prices to open)

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default, while a dip in oil prices eased worries of higher inflation.

Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell on Wednesday floated a plan to support an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December, potentially heading off a historic default. Congressional Democrats and Republicans were expected to continue negotiating on Thursday.

“I didn’t think there is actually going to be a default, it is a low probability, high severity possibility. And since that’s been removed from the market, I’m not surprised to see this bounce in futures,” said Greg Swenson, founding partner of Brigg Macadam.

Mega-cap stocks were back in action - Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc rose between 1.0% and 1.5% amid a dip in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield on Thursday.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose in the first half hour of trading, with financials, technology, materials, industrials, healthcare and consumer discretionary gaining more than 1%.

Wall Street’s main indexes are now set for weekly gains, recovering from bouts of selling pressure in high-growth stocks earlier in the week when Treasury yields soared.

“I’m not worried about the markets in the near term and buying dips is advisable,” Swenson said.

European and Asian stocks rose earlier in the day after cooling oil and gas prices offered relief to investors worried about runaway inflation. The S&P 500 energy sector index lagged its peers to only rise 0.6%.

Data showed 326,000 Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week, below a forecast by economists polled by Reuters of 348,000 applications. It also showed layoffs increased from a 24-year low in September.

This comes after a survey from the ADP National Employment Report showed a strong increase in private payrolls in September and ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data due on Friday. It is expected to cement the case for the Federal Reserve’s slowing of asset purchases.

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 376.57 points, or 1.09%, at 34,793.56, the S&P 500 was up 46.77 points, or 1.07%, at 4,410.32 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 172.48 points, or 1.19%, at 14,674.39.

Levi Strauss & Co jumped 7% after the jeans maker beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates, boosted by an uptick in demand for jeans as people refreshed their wardrobes.

Snap Inc gained 2.8% after launching an in-app tool to educate users about the dangers of drugs.

Conagra Brands Inc rose 0.2% as it beat quarterly revenue expectations after raising prices for its frozen meals and snacks.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.52-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.04-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 33 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)

Reuters

Fed policymakers hone in on November taper timeline

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said that the central bank has kept pace with a planned move to reduce its bond buying program, cementing expectations the Fed will start withdrawing its crisis-era stimulus as soon as next month. "I myself believe that the 'substantial...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

The stock market closed lower Tuesday, logging another intraday reversal and a 3rd straight fall for the longest skid in 3 weeks

U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday, with the main indexes erasing early modest gains to close lower for the third straight decline for the three main equity benchmarks, ahead of the unofficial start of third-quarter results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.3%, the S&P 500 index declined 0.2% to 4,350, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% to 14,465. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index , however, was headed for a close in positive territory, up 0.4%. Markets have been choppy amid concerns about slowing growth here and abroad and worries that inflation...
STOCKS
AFP

Supply bottlenecks hitting US economy and prices, but don't panic: Yellen

Snarls in transportation and supply chains have led to rising prices and shortages of some goods, but US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Americans not to panic. Price increases are not likely to last, and there should be plenty of products available for the holiday shopping season, Yellen said in an interview with CBS News. "I believe it's transitory," Yellen said about the recent run up in prices. "But I don't mean to suggest that these pressures will disappear in the next month or two. This is an unprecedented shock to the global economy."
BUSINESS
