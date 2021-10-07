CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
British tennis player Andy Murray reports stolen wedding ring, shoes while in town for BNP Paribas Open

By Angela Chen
 5 days ago
(CNN) It's safe to say that Andy Murray has had a nightmare while preparing for the BNP Paribas Open tournament in Indian Wells this week -- and it has nothing to do with playing tennis. The three-time grand slam champion posted a video to Instagram on Thursday asking for help after losing both his sneakers and, more importantly, his wedding ring. The ordeal began after the 34-year-old returned from dinner, saying his trainers were beginning to smell after practicing for hours under the Californian sun.

So he decided to let them dry out underneath the car when he got back to his hotel.

After leaving them to air overnight, Murray returned in the morning to find his sneakers gone, meaning he was forced to find another pair in preparation for his match against Adrian Mannarino on Friday.

Annoying? Yes. End of the world? Probably not. But unfortunately for the Scot, he had forgotten one important fact.

Andy Murray has aked fans to help him find his wedding ring.

"As I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me 'where's your wedding ring?', and I was like 'oh no,'" Murray explained, trying to hold back laughter in a video message. "I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I'm playing because I can't play with it on my hand. So my wedding ring has been stolen as well."

By the sheepish look on Murray's face, it's safe to say the news hasn't gone down well with his wife Kim Sears, whom he married in 2015 and has four children with.

"Needless to say, I'm in the bad books at home so I want to try to find it," he continued. "So if anyone can share this or may have any clue where they may be, it would be very helpful so I can try to get it back and get to the bottom of it."

Murray wrote a caption to accompany his plea for help, writing: "Yes I know I'm an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea but I need some help."

Here's hoping someone can help Murray recover from his latest double fault.

The post British tennis player Andy Murray reports stolen wedding ring, shoes while in town for BNP Paribas Open appeared first on KESQ .

