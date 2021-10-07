CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Golden Week tourism revenue falls 5% y/y as COVID-19 curbs linger

 5 days ago

BEIJING, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tourism revenues in China during the Golden Week holiday that ends on Thursday fell by almost 5% year-on-year, state media reported, while lingering coronavirus curbs also saw a decline in the total number of trips undertaken.

The seven-day holiday in China from Oct. 1-7 to mark National Day is one of the busiest travel periods in the country and a bellwether for consumer demand in the world’s second largest economy.

Domestic tourism revenues totalled 389.06 billion yuan ($60.36 billion), the official People’s Daily reported on Thursday, the last day of the holiday, citing data from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

That was down 4.7% year-on-year and still under 60% of the revenues recorded in the same week before the pandemic.

China has largely contained the spread of the coronavirus since it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

It recorded no locally transmitted infections on Wednesday, having brought under control recent outbreaks in Fujian and Heilongjiang provinces that had seen the authorities tighten restrictions on movement of people.

The ministry also logged 515 million domestic tourist trips across China over the seven days, which represented a year-on-year decline of 1.5% and was just over 70% of pre-pandemic levels, People’s Daily said.

China goes back to work on Friday. Saturday has also been designated as a working day. ($1 = 6.4452 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly Editing by Gareth Jones)

The Independent

China floods add to global energy price woes as coal mines forced to shut

Heavy rain and flooding in northern China has led to a record surge in coal prices after several of the country’s coal mines have been forced to shut.Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose by a further 10 per cent for the second day on Tuesday. Prices had touched a record 12 per cent on Monday.International thermal coal prices have already gone over 100 per cent since May this year as businesses continue to emerge from the pandemic and step up their activities, triggering a dramatic shortage.In attempts to meet the gap between rising post-pandemic energy demands...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China Sept soybean imports fall 30% y/y on slowing demand

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China’s soybean imports in September fell 30% from the previous year, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor crush margins curbed demand. China, the world’s top buyer of soybeans, brought in 6.88 million tonnes of the oilseed in September, down from 9.79 million tonnes last year, General Administration of Customs data showed.
ECONOMY
WNCY

China Sept exports rise 28.1% y/y, better than forecast

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports in September rose 28.1% from a year earlier, and imports increased 17.6%, customs data showed on Wednesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would rise 21% from a year earlier, after growing 25.6% in August. Imports were expected to have expanded 20% from...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's yuan firms on strong Sept export growth

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Wednesday, as data showed September export growth unexpectedly picked up, while investors awaited U.S. data due this week for more signals on when the Federal Reserve would taper its crisis-era bond buying programme. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint yuan rate at 6.4612 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4447. In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4509 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4456 at midday, 16 pips stronger than the previous late session close. China's exports in September rose 28.1% from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations, as solid global demand offset some of the pressure on factories from power shortages and a resurgence of domestic COVID-19 cases. Overnight, the dollar hit a one-year high on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its massive bond-buying program next month, and on concerns over soaring energy prices which would fuel inflation. Investors are waiting for U.S. Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday and retail sales data on Friday for further clues as to when the Fed might begin winding down stimulus. Three Fed policymakers on Tuesday said the economy has healed enough for the central bank to begin to withdraw its massive support. Separately, China said on Tuesday it will liberalise coal-fired power pricing to tackle a worsening energy crisis which has led to production curbs across various industries. Higher electricity prices may push up prices of Chinese exports to a certain extent in the medium term, and the resulting reduction in the trade surplus may place certain depreciation pressure on the renminbi exchange rate, investment bank CICC said. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 94.356, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4485 per dollar. The yuan market at 0420 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4612 6.4447 -0.26% Spot yuan 6.4456 6.4472 0.02% Divergence from -0.24% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.28% Spot change since 2005 28.41% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.12 99.97 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 94.356 94.523 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4485 -0.04% * Offshore 6.637 -2.65% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Japan Household Spending Falls as COVID-19 Curbs Sap Economic Recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's household spending fell more sharply than expected in August, as state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weighed on consumption during the summer holiday season and risked undercutting the economy's recovery. Friday's government data bodes ill for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's efforts to revitalise...
BUSINESS
94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
neworleanssun.com

German imports from China up 20.4 pct y-o-y in August: Destatis

BERLIN, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China remained Germany's biggest single import market in August, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Friday citing provisional data. The volume of goods bought by Germany from China increased by 20.4 percent year-on-year. The value of German goods imports from China reached 11.4...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Typhoon prompts Hong Kong to close schools, stock market

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and government services as a typhoon passed south of the city Wednesday. Heavy rain from Typhoon Kompasu could flood low-lying areas and residents should take precautions, the Hong Kong Observatory said. The typhoon had sustained winds of 83 kilometers per...
ENVIRONMENT
