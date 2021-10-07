The Expendables & Ballyhoo at the Fremont

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
It seems like the contestants of Dancing with the Stars weren't the only ones enjoying a day of Disney, as Kate Beckinsale got into the mood with a new video she shared. The actress uploaded a clip of herself performing a bit of Beauty and the Beast inspired comedy, and the character choices were quite unexpected.
Betty White is currently on the top ten trending topics on Twitter, and fans are scared about why she went viral all of a sudden; what happened to the 99-year-old actress?. According to posts circulating online, the "Golden Girls" star is currently trending because fans are excited to celebrate her 100th birthday, which is three months away.
Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
After a battle with cancer, actor Granville Adams has passed away at the age of 58. Adams was primarily known for his six seasons of work on HBO’s gritty prison drama, “Oz,” where he played Zahir Arif, a burglar who finds salvation in Islam while incarcerated. Adams revealed on an...
Portland-based Mo Troper is a prolific purveyor of fuzzed-out power-pop. His new album Dilettante, set for release just two weeks from now, features no less than 28(!) tracks — a number that, in conjunction with Troper’s chosen genre, strongly invites a Guided By Voices comparison. Bob Pollard would also be proud of deeply intriguing song titles like “All My Friends Are Venmo,” “Cum On My Khakis,” “Armpit,” and “My Parrot.”
Actor Sylvester Stallone has posted a photo of himself reuniting with Jason Statham on the set of the currently filming fourth entry in “The Expendables” franchise. 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia and Tony Jaa co-star in the new entry which will arrive sometime next year. [Source: Instagram]. The Patient.
The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here.
Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4.
Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape.
In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags...
A beautiful production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” is now playing at Fremont Centre Theatre, a play that, as it turns out, is both classic and timely. I am familiar with this play having seen several productions and truth be told I think it’s a perfect play, one of my all time favorites. Never has its themes of living in the moment and savoring life’s simple gifts resonated more profoundly than seeing it in the present moment we are living.
Hollywood film set crews will launch their biggest strike since the 1940s next week unless studios meet their demands for better working conditions, their largest union said Wednesday in a move that could bring the multi-billion dollar industry to a halt.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which represents 60,000 film and TV workers from camera operators to set builders and costume designers, has been in months of talks with the top industry organization representing the likes of Disney, Warner and Netflix.
IATSE says that despite months of negotiations, Hollywood studios have ignored their demands for shorter working hours, longer breaks between shifts, and improved pay for the lowest earners.
"Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now," said IATSE head Matthew Loeb, setting a deadline of Monday.
EXCLUSIVE: Insidious star Lin Shaye is set to star in and exec-produce TV series action-thriller Ellen, which heralds from New Regency and QCode.
The six-episode series, which is being financed by The Revenant and The Beast Must Die outfit New Regency, will follow a nefarious land developer who gets more than he bargained for when he tries to intimidate an 80-year-old widow into abandoning her Montana ranch.
Additional casting is in process on the series, which is based on an original idea from Jalmari Helander (Big Game).
The project marks the third small screen tie-up between audio and content studio QCode, New Regency,...
Two very popular shows about very not-nice people — HBO’s Succession and Netflix’s You — make their returns after long absences (two years for Succession and nearly that long for You). The Oct. 14-20 period also brings the premiere of ABC’s drama Queens and season debuts of a couple of cable staples.
Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.
The Big Show
Succession ended its second season — way back in October...
Suni Reid, a Black non-binary and transgender actor who starred in Hamilton on Broadway, is alleging they experienced gender-based harassment while employed by the production, including that they were terminated for their social posts about the treatment and for later requesting gender-neutral dressing rooms.
The complaint was filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Los Angeles district office against Hamilton the Musical, Adventureland LLC and Eliza Tour LLC. It alleges that the production and its creative management team began looking for reasons to cut ties with Reid after the actor maintained the production’s suggestion of cordoning off a section of the...
