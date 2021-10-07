CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen Ladd replaces Holly Holm, set to face Norma Dumont in the main event of UFC Vegas 40

By Cole Shelton
mymmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspen Ladd will be moving up to featherweight and headlining her second UFC event. Late Wednesday evening, it was revealed by MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, that Holly Holm was forced out of the fight with a knee injury. The goal was to keep Norma Dumont on the card and according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Ladd has agreed to step up on short notice and move up to featherweight to headline UFC Vegas 40 on Saturday, October 16.

