Fantasy Football: Potential bargains, must-plays from Giants-Cowboys game

The New York Giants (1-3) face the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (3-1) this Sunday on the road in a potentially high-scoring matchup.

Fantasy football owners and players will have a lot of interest in this one, which will be televised on FOX’s late-afternoon window on Sunday.

Hers’s a quick rundown of the fantasy options in this game.

Quarterback

Daniel Jones is ranked sixth and Dak Prescott 14th overall in fantasy scoring through four weeks. Jones has become a hot fantasy property and Prescott has the Cowboys’ offense in the top 5 the NFL.

They’ll both be going up against suspect defenses this week. Only three teams have allowed more points to quarterbacks than Dallas this year and the Giants haven’t been much better. They have allowed the 10th-most points to QBs.

Running Back

Saquon Barkley is back after a monster game down in New Orleans last week. He’s going up against a Dallas front that is only allowing 11.4 FFP to running backs this year but the reason for that is obvious. They have been so easy to throw against. Barkley should be in a good spot here.

Ezekiel Elliott is also back. He’s pushed aside the rumors that he’ll be in a committee with Tony Pollard with several strong weeks. He’s fourth in the NFL in rushing with 342 yards and has scored four touchdowns.

The Giants are in the middle of the pack when it comes to defending running backs this year, so Elliott should have decent showing, too.

Tight End

It’s tough for the Giants’ tight ends to get any traction this year with Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph getting off to slow starts, but they have a plus matchups here in Dallas this week. Neither is really worth a play until we see them put up some consistent numbers.

The Giants have not defended tight ends very well but which tight end will Dallas turn to — Dalton Schultz or Blake Jarwin? Schultz has been getting the lion’s share of the targets this year, so he’s a solid play against the Giants this week.

Wide Receivers

Take your pick. The Giants have load of options, especially if Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton suit up. That is not likely, though, so you’ll have to concentrate on Kenny Golladay, John Ross and Kadarius Toney against a very lenient Dallas secondary.

Right now, it’s hard to tell who the Cowboys will stick Trevon Diggs on, but even then, these three shredded New Orleans last week and Dallas is nowhere near the Saints defensively.

Dallas could be without Amari Cooper this week which means CeeDee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson should see more targets. The Giants are allowing 40.8 fantasy points per game to wide receivers this year on Draft Kings, so they are in a prime matchup.

Defense

There’s very little to like here in this game when it comes to defenses. The Giants are 15th in overall team defense and the Cowboys are 17th, which isn’t bad, but the offenses will be putting a ton of pressure on both units this week, so I’d steer clear of these teams this week.

Dallas does lead the league in interceptions and are in the middle of the pack in sacks. The Giants are near the bottom in both categories. Considering the offensive firepower in this game, those stats aren’t encouraging.

