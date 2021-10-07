CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Shatz honored by Virginia legislature for second time

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE PLACID — Lake Placid News columnist Frank Shatz was honored in September for the second time in 20 years by the Virginia legislature. Shatz and his wife Jaroslava, who both ran the Continental Shoppe leather goods store in Lake Placid from 1962 to 1985, had split their residency between Williamsburg and Lake Placid since the early 1980s — winters in Virginia and summers in New York — but they now live exclusively in Williamsburg. His weekly column, World Focus, has been published in The Virginia Gazette for 38 years and the Lake Placid News for 22 years.

