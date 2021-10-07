'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's last Bond film, is in U.S. theaters Friday

Judi Dench has discovered that she has a royal connection after appearing on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? Researchers on the TV show determined that one of her maternal ancestors was a lady in waiting in the Danish court.The Skyfall actor said she had “no idea” that she had any Danish connections. “I had no idea about any of that. Or even that we had any Danish connections but this, I have found out, is my Mother’s family, and now of course I want to explore it further,” Dench said. “And now I believe there are Swedish...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO