The stocks to buy — and sell — if oil hits $100, according to JPMorgan

By Pippa Stevens, @PippaStevens13
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy is the top-performing S&P 500 sector this year as oil and natural gas prices rebound. JPMorgan has identified the companies that will win or lose as fuel costs jump. "We remain constructive on equities and continue to highlight Energy as one of our favorite sectors," JPMorgan head of U.S. equity strategy Dubravko Lakos said in a note to clients while noting the group lags its peers on a longer-term basis.

