X-Men Monday Call for Questions: Halloween Book Club With Jordan D. White
“The X-Men meet Frankenstein! ‘Nuff said!” reads the cover of 1967’s Uncanny X-Men #40. ‘Nuff said? I don’t know about you, but I’d certainly like to talk about this bizarre encounter — and the week of Halloween seems like the perfect time! Fortunately, X-Men Senior Editor Jordan D. White is also down to discuss this not-so-classic-but-surely-eXtremely-entertaining X-Men story. And we want you to join in on the fun, X-Fans!aiptcomics.com
