‘Squid Game’ Is Growing Faster Than Any Other Netflix Original Hit

Netflix's new series Squid Game has quickly become one of the streaming service's most popular shows ever, and that has had a hilarious unintentional consequence. In Squid Game, a salesman (Gong Yoo) who recruits people for a challenging game gives contestants an eight-digit phone number to call to join the game. It turned out that the number is real, and people have been texting messages or calling the number to see if someone would answer. Due to the inundation of phone calls, pranks, and texts, Netflix has decided to edit out the number.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO