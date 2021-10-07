CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Robert Woods: Larger role ahead

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoods is in line to receive more opportunities in the offense moving forward, according to head coach Sean McVay, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports. After averaging 132 targets per season over the past three years with the Rams, Woods has logged just 25 through the first four games of the 2021 season. The veteran WR has turned his looks into a respectable 15 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns, so it's not surprising that McVay is talking up Woods while suggesting the receiver will be more involved in the offense moving forward. It's also worth noting the Seahawks have allowed the fifth most passing yards per game in the league this season, so Thursday's Week 5 matchup against Seattle projects as favorable for Woods and the Los Angeles passing attack.

