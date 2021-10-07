Rams' Robert Woods: Larger role ahead

Woods brought in 12 of 14 targets for 150 yards in the Rams' 26-17 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. The veteran wideout had been atypically quiet, by his standards, in the air attack over the first four games of the season, but Thursday became Woods' night to shine early and often. Woods was targeted once apiece on each of the Rams' first two drives and six times overall in the first half before seeing even more work over the final two quarters. While the 29-year-old didn't have a chance to cross the goal line, the performance was otherwise a banner one for fantasy purposes. Woods will take on the task of trying to put together a successful encore when the Rams face the Giants in Week 6 road battle a week from Sunday.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO