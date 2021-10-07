Portsmouth Police arrest 6 people, recover 9 firearms during citywide warrant sweep

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department arrested six people, including three juveniles, during a citywide warrant sweep Wednesday.

According to police, the people arrested were as follows:

Female juvenile - Probation violation

Male juvenile - Rape

Female juvenile - Firearm, concealed weapon, firearm recovered

Jerome Hill - Robbery

Jequan Butler - Domestic assault

Alyssa Perkinson - Strangulation

During the operation, police assisted the Patrol Unit and recovered a U-Haul near Manly Street that allegedly had connections to gang activity.

The vehicle was impounded, and the U-Haul company was contacted.

After searching the vehicle, authorities found drugs, additional firearms, and other items related to gang activity.

The search also revealed that the vehicle was stolen from Norfolk.

Officers also seized a total of 14 firearms.

The warrant sweep comes as Portsmouth has seen a wave of violent crimes, including five shootings injuring or killing juveniles since October 1. One teen was killed on Berkley Ave. , a 16-year-old was killed on South Street and another was injured, another teen was injured on Dale Drive and an arrest has been made in relation to that crime and a 17-year-old was killed on Elm Ave.

A sixth juvenile accidentally shot himself October 6 and was hospitalized.