Colleges

University use of public-private development partnerships starts to pick up after slow 2020

By
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 5 days ago
After a quiet 2020, colleges and universities are starting to return to an increasingly popular option for real estate development that mitigates overall risk and reduces upfront costs: public-private partnerships.

#Real Estate Development
Jacksonville Business Journal

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

