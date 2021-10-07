University use of public-private development partnerships starts to pick up after slow 2020

The record of 407 IPO launches in 2020 has been shattered this year with 796 public listings so far. John Tuttle, vice chairman and chief commercial officer at the New York Stock Exchange, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the IPO market and why so many businesses are going public. He attributed some of the launches to low interest rates and the high-value shares of companies that have already gone public. Tuttle also talked about the rise in companies going public via nontraditional routes like SPAC mergers.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO