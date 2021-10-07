CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Image adds encore album pressings for ‘What’s the Furthest Place From Here?’ deluxe edition

By David Brooke
 5 days ago
Image Comics has revealed the much anticipated What’s the Furthest Place From Here? is getting encore vinyl pressings for its deluxe edition. The deluxe edition of the comic comes with an exclusive vinyl single featuring music from Blake Schwarzenbach of Jawbreaker and Jets to Brazil, and Joyce Manor among others. Image is reporting over 95,000 orders have been placed so far prompting an encore printing. The new series is by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss.

