California Governor Gavin Newsom Launches Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education, Highlights Support for Diverse Communities
The Council will teach students about the lessons of genocide, and will support students, teachers and families when acts of anti-Semitism or bigotry occur on school campuses. Governor Newsom highlights funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, Holocaust Museum LA, and grant program for Anti-Bias Education. October 7, 2021 -...goldrushcam.com
