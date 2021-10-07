Cresco Labs opens cannabis cultivation, processing facility near Battle Creek
A multi-state operator and wholesaler of branded cannabis products opened a new cultivation and processing facility in Marshall that is expected to create 110 jobs. Chicago-based Cresco Labs Inc. on Monday, Oct. 4, said it opened its new cultivation and processing facility at 210 Oliver Drive in Marshall. State Sen. John Bizon, Rep. Matt Hall, Marshall Mayor Joe Caron and other dignitaries joined Cresco Labs executives for brief remarks and a ribbon cutting ceremony.grbj.com
