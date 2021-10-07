CDC Case Challenge: Four People With Cough and Dyspnea After Attending a Baseball Game

The outcomes of severe coronavirus infections in pregnant people can be devastating for parent and baby alike, from escalated risk of hospitalization, intubation, and death to preeclampsia, premature birth, and even stillbirth. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending the COVID vaccines for pregnant and lactating people beginning in April, by August its data showed that only 23 percent of this group has received even one shot. Now that it is late September, that number has improved only slightly, with 31 percent of pregnant people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. With the hypercontagious Delta variant (still) surging all across the country, the CDC is (still) urging pregnant people to please get vaccinated. As are the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, for that matter!
