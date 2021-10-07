CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida to cargo ships: Come here to avoid California port logjam

By News Service of Florida
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida is encouraging shipping firms to consider the state’s 15 seaports as cargo ships remain backed up, waiting for open port space, in Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif. Florida Ports Council President and CEO Michael Rubin issued a release Wednesday arguing that Florida ports could be a more efficient alternative to move consumer goods crossing the Pacific Ocean to either the East Coast or even the Midwest.

