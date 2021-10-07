California COVID-19 Facts for Wednesday Afternoon, October 6, Confirmed Cases: 4,524,853 (Up 5,386 Over Tuesday) – 69,184 Deaths (Up 157 Over Tuesday) - 24,077,137 People Fully Vaccinated - Positivity Rate: 2.5% Day-Over-Day
October 7, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Wednesday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 4,524,853 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...goldrushcam.com
