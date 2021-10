CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Want to find Kyle Boczkowski on a Thursday or Friday night? You never have to wonder what he’s doing, just where he’s doing it. “I started in college looking for a way to remain competitive, to remain in sports, it’s been that avenue for me.” Says the Lowcountry referee who has been doing the job since his college days. It's been 23 years in total and it still gets his competitive juices flowing.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 7 DAYS AGO