As inquiries come in for setting up commercial solar farms, the Town of Brookfield wants to be sure it has the necessary setup beforehand. At a special meeting of the Brookfield Town Board last week, Jim Petreszyn, associate planner with the Madison County Planning Department, offered up a look at what other towns have done to protect themselves and residents. In the last few years commercial solar farms have popped up around New York state as interest grows in alternative natural energy sources.

BROOKFIELD, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO