Narula House / John Pardey Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the banks of the River Loddon, a tributary of the Thames near Wargrave in Berkshire the house sits within Flood Zone 3b with a potential flood depth of 1.17m in the worst-case scenario. Our design places the house on stilts which raises the house by 2.2m above the 1:100 year plus predicted Climate Change flood level to make a useful space for casual parking.
After being in business for over 35 years, founding partners of Fergus Garber Architects Catharine and Dan Garber, have played a key role in the architecture throughout the Bay Area. Launched in 1988 from Catharine’s home office in Chicago, the now expansive firm has since renovated and designed over 100 homes in California and across the country.
Former-Country Food Workshop: The cascading eaves on the creek. We were impressed by the height difference of the site, the 5 trees in the courtyard, the bamboo growing on the embankment, the special terrain with the stream in front of the door and the road at the back, as well as the vegetable field houses on the other side of the river. Combined with the needs of the village, we came up with the idea of a "Bacchanal under the eaves", where the main production is tofu, sesame cake, and cold noodles, but also has a shared open production space and display space, incorporating the traditional village fair scene into the open space under the eaves to create a special new experience of the village fair. Because the topography of the site is high along the road side and low near the stream side, the program layout of the whole building is divided according to the production flow and leisure flow, and the main entrance of the whole building is set near the road intersection, keeping a certain distance from the bridge.
This stunning house surrounded by greenery project is a contemporary single-story dwelling located in Stra, Italy. It offers just under 5,000 square feet of minimalist living spaces with maximum openness to its lush landscaped surroundings. It was designed by MIDE Architects, a studio we’re familiar with as we’ve already showcased their Countryside Villa project in Montebelluna, Italy.
Local design studios create sustainable, eye-catching environments that bring Austinites closer to nature. Founded in 2009, Studio Balcones strives to design landscapes that inspire connections between people, nature and urban life. Principal Ilse Frank studied architecture as an undergraduate before realizing she cared more about the fabric of nature and surrounding structures, which inspired her to shift into landscape architecture and urban design. Co-principal Jennifer Orr diverged from her path to becoming a lawyer and found her way back to the earth, bringing with her a strong design background, extensive plant knowledge and a deep understanding of ecological systems. When the two Austinites met each other in grad school, they decided to join forces and return to their home city to found Studio Balcones, now a nine person-strong team collaborating on residential projects and commercial developments, as well as institutional and civil projects.
A space is much more than just its appearance. Textures, smells, and sounds can strongly affect the user's experience. Based on this, sensory architecture can transform the interaction between people and the built environment into something even deeper. A space that considers all of the senses can trigger feelings such...
Text description provided by the architects. Just across the road, opposite of Silpakorn University, Niran Apartment has been hiddenly located behind a bunch of Nakhon Phatom’s typical building blocks. Commonly, the exterior of the apartment itself is also contextually harmonized with nearby neighbors as it was designed to be unnoticeable.
Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project is of an older single-story house passed down from a grandfather for a couple. It is nestled within an old residential neighborhood filled with terrace houses in Higashi Sumiyoshi ku, Osaka. As for the exterior, there was minimal renovation completed for the enhancement and improvement of the facade. This cost-efficient renovation consisted of the installation of a new wooden door and the modification of the lower roof.
Text description provided by the architects. The house, designed in the 1980s by Henrique Cambiaghi, attracted the client for the beautiful design of the concrete structure, the large wooden windows, and the view of the trees at the back of the land. It had, however, an unconventional feature: the kitchen...
Educational Complex Središće / SANGRAD+AVP architects + Flansburgh Architects. Architects: Flansburgh Architects, SANGRAD+AVP architects. Lead Architects: Vedran Pedisic, Erick Velasco Farrera, David A. Croteau, Jenni Katajamäki. Text description provided by the architects. The complex is a set of orthogonal volumes along the eastern margin of the plot keeping the same...
Jacaranda house enjoys generous mediterranean views in spain. on a sloping plot of the cabo de gata-níjar natural park, in spain, architecture office josé francisco garcía-sánchez (JFGS) built ‘jacaranda house’, a spacious residence opening towards the mediterranean sea. presenting a familiar domestic program for a four-member family with an active social life, the dwelling takes shape as a minimalist composition of concrete, brick, and glass with integrated dry stone walls and natural terraces.
The House of the Future was designed by Alison and Peter Smithson in 1956 to showcase what house designs might be like 25 years in the future. It is an interior-focused rectangle filled in with amorphously shaped walls, storage units, and a central courtyard as well as high technology of all sorts. It is like something out of the Jetsons. While the design remains unique in the Smithsons portfolio, it was highly influential in their student’s work and firms like Archigram built upon its boldly novel concepts. Despite this long and robust influence, the structure was physically standing for only a short time. In this video, the house is reconstructed and explored in real-time. What would it have been like to occupy The House of the Future? See for yourself.
The area’s low-density zoning has allowed for a new approach to apartment building in singapore. the design team sought to redefine the city’s increasingly high-rise residential lifestyle by embracing a ‘living close to the ground’ approach. serie + multiply architects’ jervois mansion is loosely arranged as six free-standing five-story blocks....
Railings play two roles in architectural projects, both as a support and safety component in a building, which involves a great deal of technical detailing and accessibility standards, and as an accent element in the design. In this article, we will explore the different ways in which these elements can be used in a project.
Slate is a metamorphic rock formed from the transformation of clay under high pressure and temperature. Very homogeneous and sober, with shades ranging from dark gray to black, it is commonly used in floors and roofs due to its durability and appearance. Slate also works very well for façades, combining the aesthetics of natural stone, shaped by nature for over 500 million years, with the thermal comfort and ease of installation of ventilated façades.
Text description provided by the architects. After refurbishing the first studio in Paris 20e, our office miogui was asked for a second one in the same building. It’s almost the same space, with some little differences, that create a different plan, with the same concept. The existing situation is banal,...
Lead Architect: Roberta Jiraschek e Daniela Niederauer. Text description provided by the architects. Architects Roberta Jiraschek and Daniela Niederauer, from the Curitiba firm Sum Architecture, launch House. The authorial design piece brings the concept of urban kindness to the furniture: amidst the bustle of the city, the multifunctional furniture connects the user to the green of nature. Designed for the outdoor area, it provides a true sensory experience that promotes socialization. The clean and geometric design adapts to different uses and users.
Text description provided by the architects. The design of “Le One” is conceptually a project that tries to be sensitive and respectful through sober and refined lines, standing out - in addition to its exceptional location in the historic center of the city of Rennes - for the discreetly imposing way in which it is inserted between his neighbors.
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Relo is a reflection on the meaning of intimacy, a dialogue between privacy and curiosity. An introspective home that does not show much on the outside, but that reveals its essence when walking through it. Solid but transparent at the same time, whose interior patios bring life to the spaces.
Text description provided by the architects. HMC_P198/19 Construction of collective housing 3 villas, connected by a common garage base. 3 villas, raised slightly from the ground by a base, deliberately without a garden level. 3 villas containing 5 apartments in each unit, brought together by a central entrance. The green-designed...
Construction Company: TianYu Eco-Environment Co. Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. 2018 China International Garden Expo was held in Nanning, positioned along a river in the city’s hilly outskirts. Interspersed in the southeast section of the site is a series of quarries. The organizing committee hoped to transform seven of the relatively intact quarries into distinctive gardens displaying in the garden expo. The site covers an area of about 33 hectares. Several years had passed since mining at some of the quarries onsite ceased, yet two of the quarries persisted in mining activities until the city won the expo bid. These quarries suffered blasting during the mining that caused fragmented surfaces and rugged landforms at the pit bottom. The site was strewn with dilapidated hills, towering cliffs, deserted land surfaces, bottomless ponds, piles of abandoned soil and gravel, rusty quarrying equipment, etc.
