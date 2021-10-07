'Made With Nature' at Copitas, Four Seasons Bengaluru
Gaining recognition as an imaginative, new space for beverage artistry, Copitas, the destination bar at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru has hosted a slew of cocktail pop-ups. On Saturday, October 9, Copitas will be hosting ‘Made With Nature’, an evening in collaboration with Belvedere. The event will be hosted by Priyanka Blah, Founder of The Dram Attic and Shehan Minocher, Brand Ambassador, Moët Hennessy India along with the team of mixologists from Copitas, who will enthral guests with artfully made, vodka cocktails.www.businesstraveller.com
