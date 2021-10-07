Gwinn schools switch to virtual instruction due to excessive absences

GWINN, MI— Gwinn High School and Middle School have switched to online learning because of high COVID rates. Superintendent Brandon Bruce says absences have been high in the past week and a half and he feels the best way to mitigate the number of positive COVID cases is to shut down the schools for 10 days. Starting Thursday, students will be virtual until October 18th. Gilbert and Sawyer elementary schools will remain open and in session as usual. Athletics will continue under a testing protocol used last spring.