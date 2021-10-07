CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gwinn, MI

Gwinn schools switch to virtual instruction due to excessive absences

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
wnmufm.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGWINN, MI— Gwinn High School and Middle School have switched to online learning because of high COVID rates. Superintendent Brandon Bruce says absences have been high in the past week and a half and he feels the best way to mitigate the number of positive COVID cases is to shut down the schools for 10 days. Starting Thursday, students will be virtual until October 18th. Gilbert and Sawyer elementary schools will remain open and in session as usual. Athletics will continue under a testing protocol used last spring.

www.wnmufm.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
NBC News

Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Gwinn, MI
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Gwinn High School#Middle School#Covid
FOXBusiness

Netflix employee who was suspended after Dave Chappelle criticism is reinstated

A software engineer who was suspended by Netflix after she criticized Dave Chappelle’s standup special for what she claimed were anti-transgender jokes in a viral tweet and then attended a quarterly meeting meant for higher-ups said she has been reinstated. Terra Field, who identifies as a transgender woman, tweeted earlier...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

California wildfire balloons to 13,400 acres, jumps major highway

The Alisal Fire continued to wreak havoc on California's Central Coast, ballooning to more than 13,000 acres by Tuesday night with 5 percent containment, according to Santa Barbara County fire officials. Authorities had already shut down a major thoroughfare and ordered mandatory evacuations as powerful winds swept across the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy