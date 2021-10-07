757Teamz Football Leaderboard: Passing, rushing, receiving, defense and kicking
Passing (completions/attempts, yards, INTs, TDs)
Xavier Davis, Green Run — 78/109, 1,300 yards, 0 INTs, 19 TDs
Chase Harsh, Portsmouth Christian — 38/56, 926 yards, 18 TDs
Ethan Vasko, Oscar Smith — 47/88, 845 yards, 2 INTs, 7 TDs
Damien Mazil, Atlantic Shores — 53/86, 841 yards, 2 INTs, 16 TDs
Mike Myers, Bayside — 64/123, 827 yards, 5 INTs, 9 TDs
Taquan Trotman, Western Branch — 46/88, 807 yards, 1 INT, 7 TDs
Mark Wagner, Phoebus — 41/77, 771 yards, 1 INT, 13 TDs
Alkendric Overton, Lakeland — 48/91, 764 yards, 6 INTs, 11 TDs
Noah McNamara, First Colonial — 52/127, 685 yards, 11 INTs, 5 TDs
Cooper Tyszko, Norfolk Academy — 47/91, 674 yards, 6 INTs, 8 TDs
Gabe Wansart, Nansemond-Suffolk — 49/100, 670 yards, 4 INTs, 8 TDs
Luke Hanson, Lafayette — 28/56, 610 yards, 4 INTs, 10 TDs
Marvin McCue, Kecoughtan — 28/48, 589 yards, 2 INTs, 3 TDs
Cade Cox, Greenbrier Christian — 23/43, 559 yards, 1 INT, 9 TDs
Saquan Miles, Maury — 30/44, 554 yards, 9 TDs
Noah Lee, Kempsville — 31/70, 531 yards, 4 INTs, 5 TDs
Shayden Deloach, Norview — 38/85, 508 yards, 5 TDs
Landon Spell, Ocean Lakes — 34/54, 490 yards, 6 TDs
Kevin White Jr., Menchville — 25/45, 466 yards, 4 INTs, 6 TDs
Tyler Allison, Indian River — 33/58, 459 yards, 5 INTs, 5 TDs
Cameron Butler, King’s Fork — 23/35, 450 yards, 1 INT, 5 TDs
Aaron McDaniel, Lake Taylor — 27/69, 450 yards, 8 INTs, 6 TDs
Raquan Mills, Manor — 15/27, 436 yards, 4 TDs
Reid Luciano, Tallwood — 36/80, 417 yards, 4 INTs, 2 TDs
Ramon Almendare, Warwick — 23/54, 364 yards, 2 TDs
Brandyn Hillman, Churchland — 27/57, 347 yards, 3 INTs, 3 TDs
Tony Barnes, Deep Creek — 17/35, 334 yards, 0 INT, 4 TDs
Rushing (rushes/yards, TDs)
Damarion Jordan, Lakeland — 79/824 yards, 9 TDs
Jordin Lennon, York — 83/817 yards, 14 TDs
Kai Hodge, Atlantic Shores — 78/793 yards, 14 TDs
George Pettaway, Nansemond-Suffolk — 53/772, 11 TDs
NaQuari Rogers, Portsmouth Christian — 49/705 yards, 11 TDs
Shimique Blizzard, Western Branch — 91/701 yards, 9 TDs
Cade Cox, Greenbrier Christian — 81/676 yards, 17 TDs
Bryce Buchanan, Warwick — NA/646 yards, 5 TDs
NaiQuan Washington-Pearce, Kempsville — 63/624 yards, 6 TDs
DJ James, Ocean Lakes — 95/623 yards, 8 TDs
Kevon King, Oscar Smith — 47/604 yards, 13 TDs
Caleb Weissinger, Greenbrier Christian — 80/538, 7 TDs
Trey Corbin, Bruton — 62/502 yards, 6 TDs
Tony Barnes, Deep Creek — 41/490 yards, 8 TDs
Adrian Warren, Lafayette — 40/460 yards, 2 TDs
JaMarion Gholston, Portsmouth Christian — 39/442 yards, 4 TDs
Tarreon Washington-Jacobs, Lake Taylor — 67/439 yards, 4 TDs
Daquan Smith, First Colonial — 105/425 yards, 5 TDs
Saquan Miles, Maury — 27/420 yards, 4 TDs
Jaedyn McAdoo, Warhill — 75/418 yards, 5 TDs
Javon Ford, King’s Fork — 52/410 yards, 3 TDs
Sammy Wiggins, Green Run — 57/381 yards, 2 TDs
DeMarcus Lawrence, Lafayette — 56/381 yards, 6 TDs
Ty’Reon Taylor, Phoebus — 56/373 yards, 8 TDs
Brandyn Hillman, Churchland — 52/347 yards, 6 TDs
Charles Spratley, Smithfield — 43/335 yards, 2 TDs
Darien Seymore-Jackson, Deep Creek — 65/308 yards, 5 TDs
Peyton Jones, Maury — 22/288 yards, 6 TDs
Leon Clark, Norfolk Christian — 59/287 yards, 4 TDs
Jordin Cooper, Cox — 59/265 yards, 3 TDs
Donovan Smith, Norview — 19/253 yards, 2 TDs
Darian King, Norcom — 30/250 yards, TD
Travon Williams, Manor — 35/248 yards, TD
Cameron Butler, King’s Fork — 24/245 yards, 4 TDs
Deron Gordon, Warhill — 47/243 yards, 1 TD
Daeshawn Nixon, Indian River — 42/242 yards, 5 TDs
Jordan Riddick, Churchland — 33/239 yards, 2 TDs
Reese Williams, Lake Taylor — 26/235 yards, 2 TDs
Shayden Deloach, Norview — 41/220 yards, 2 TDs
Alkendric Overton, Lakeland — 67/219 yards, 4 TDs
Jasiah Hales, Menchville — 30/212 yards, 2 TDs
Tajon Reese, Bayside — 19/209 yards, TD
Jamarion Monk, Churchland — 28/204 yards, 4 TDs
Receiving (receptions/yards, TDs)
Jaylin Pretlow, Lafayette — 18/490 yards. 9 TDs
JaMontae Wallace, Portsmouth Christian — 17/463 yards, 7 TDs
Tayon Holloway, Green Run — 27/446 yards, 9 TDs
NaQuari Rogers, Portsmouth Christian — 12/401 yards, 10 TDs
Keylen Adams, Green Run — 21/384 yards, 6 TDs
Carlos Smith, Atlantic Shores — 19/366 yards, 9 TDs
Amarion Collins, Manor — 11/297 yards, 4 TDs
Owen Jackson, Kempsville — 7/285 yards, 2 TDs
George Pettaway, Nansemond-Suffolk — 14/283 yards, 3 TDs
Whitaker Brown, Greenbrier Christian — 8/283 yards, 5 TDs
Kymari Gray, Phoebus — 12/282 yards, 11 TDs
Jalon Mayo, Phoebus — 13/269 yards, 3 TDs
Brandon Still, Hickory — 21/269 yards
Ryley McIntosh, Ocean Lakes — 9/264 yards, 4 TDs
Kysaun Jones, Warwick — 15/263 yards, TD
PJ Billups, Western Branch — 12/256 yards, 4 TDs
Amir Harrison, Menchville — 10/252 yards, 4 TDs
Aaron Evans, Bayside — 17/240 yards, 3 TDs
Jayden Rogers, Lakeland — 9/237 yards, 3 TDs
DyShaun Newby, Green Run — 12/236 yards, 1 TD
Leon Griffin III, Bayside — 15/230 yards, 1 TD
Levernon Newby, Smithfield — 11/220 yards, 3 TDs
Nathanial Clark, First Colonial — 14/218 yards, 1 TD
Khalil Hester, First Colonial — 16/211 yards, 0 TDs
Kaletri Boyd, King’s Fork — 8/210 yards, 3 TDs
Devin Cook, Western Branch — 18/207, 1 TD
Jaydin Williams, Norview — 9/204 yards, 3 TDs
Tajon Reese, Bayside — 13/203 yards, 2 TDs
Isaiah Fuhrmann, Nansemond-Suffolk — 17/ 203 yards, 2 TDs
Tackles (Tackles for loss)
Josh Morris, Nansemond-Suffolk — 67 (7 TFL)
Xavier Carter, Warwick — 52 (16 TFL)
Desmond Cook, Western Branch — 52 (7 TFL)
Zakai Hall, Green Run — 51 (6 TFL)
Jaden Tucker, Western Branch — 50 (4 TFL)
George Ballance, Cox — 48 (9 TFL)
David Russell, Nansemond-Suffolk — 46 (9 TFL)
Shamarius Whitby, York — 46 (3 TFL)
Kyler Edwards, First Colonial — 45 (3 TFL)
Koby Jones, Lakeland — 43 (4 TFL)
Jahleel Culbreath, Ocean Lakes — 42 (15 TFL)
Jason Cole, King’s Fork — 40 (8 TFL)
Duncan Wilson, Cox — 40 (7 TFL)
Dan Moree, Princess Anne — 40 (1 TFL)
Jackson Evans, York — 40
Xavier Wiley, Warwick — 38 (7 TFL)
Cameron Flood, Churchland — 37 (5 TFL)
Scott Pieno, First Colonial — 36 (2 TFL)
RJ Jones, Lakeland — 35
Leon Clark, Norfolk Christian — 34 (5 TFL)
Spencer Bruning, Western Branch — 34 (3 TFL)
Jeryhn McClenny, Bayside — 33 (7 TFL)
Jamison Battle, York — 33 (4 TFL)
Jack Everix, Kempsville — 32 (7 TFL)
Christian Parham, Green Run — 31 (5 TFL)
DeMarcus Lawrence, Lafayette — 31 (4 TFL)
Bryce Williams, First Colonial — 31 (2 TFL)
Kyree Moyston, King’s Fork — 30 (1 TFL)
Kaleb Broadbent, Western Branch — 30
Sacks
Kyree Moyston, King’s Fork — 9
Keyshawn Key, Churchland — 9
Kaden Beatty, Atlantic Shores — 9
Oliver Jones, Norfolk Academy — 9
David Russell, Nansemond-Suffolk — 9
Jaden Tucker, Western Branch — 7
Whitaker Brown, Greenbrier Christian — 7
Antonio Deloatch, Warwick — 6
Tavias Higgs, King’s Fork — 6
Brandon Jefferson, Lafayette — 6
Jaylon White, Kempsville — 6
Trevell Brown, Churchland — 5
Larry Campbell, Churchland — 5
Terrance Ross, Norcom — 5
Several tied with 4
Interceptions
Lamontae Wilson, Deep Creek — 7
Wayne Washington, Green Run — 5
Donald Gatling, Phoebus — 4
Kaleb Broadbent, Western Branch — 4
Rahsaan Arzola, Bayside — 3
Darius Matthews, Phoebus — 3
Immanuel Allen, York — 3
Several tied with 2
Field goals (Long)
Jordin Lennon, York — 2 (48)
Moana Gibson, Deep Creek — 2 (41)
Graham Terry, Western Branch — 2 (34)
Bruce Ingersoll, Cox — 2 (29)
Dylan Holbach, Deep Creek — 1 (39)
Trevor Doan, Kellam — 1 (37)
Lincoln Keel, Kempsville — 28
