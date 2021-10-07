Student arrested for allegedly striking teacher at Covington High School

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Overnight around 1:00 a.m. a shooting occurred within the city of Grambling, authorities were notified that two people were shot on the campus of Grambling State University. The two wounded were not students and were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. Sadly, one of the victims from […]

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO