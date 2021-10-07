CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Student arrested for allegedly striking teacher at Covington High School

By Aaron S. Lee
 7 days ago

St. Tammany Parish Schools confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old student for striking a teacher after school at Covington High on Wednesday (Oct. 6).

Louisiana farm owner who shot near employees avoids trial

ROSEDALE, LA – Glynn Rivet, former owner of Rivet & Sons farms, will participate in a pre-trial diversion program instead of going to court in the 18th district after he shot a gun near migrant workers on his farm back in June. A pre-trial diversion program is used as an alternative to prosecution. if local […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Man who beat wife while kids hid in closet gets 10 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A man who admitted beating his wife while their three children hid in a closet has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. A news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says the oldest child, then 10 years old, called 911 — and the beating was still going on […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man behind bars after allegedly raping a 16 year old

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday October 10, officers with the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the Emergency Room of St. Francis Medical Center regarding a sexual assault that occurred the previous evening. During the investigation, officers were advised by the 16-year-old victim that she was brought to an apartment on the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
