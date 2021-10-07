CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fed's Brainard says climate scenario analysis a key tool in measuring bank risks

By Pete Schroeder
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOiE5_0cK45qTG00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Thursday the central bank should move forward with its efforts to gauge how banks might be impacted by climate change, saying such analysis will be a key tool in measuring risks.

In a prepared speech, Brainard noted regulators face “substantial work” in closing data gaps and building new models to adequately gauge risks banks face from climate change. But while the Fed should be “humble” about any initial analysis, that should not deter regulators from developing such tools.

Fed officials have previously suggested such analysis, which would gauge banks’ performance against hypothetical climate change risks, could be a helpful tool in ensuring the financial system is well-positioned to navigate a changing climate. Brainard said the Fed is “actively learning” from regulators in other countries who are further along in developing such tests.

At the same time, Brainard noted there are inherent challenges in modeling and predicting climate risks that are distinct from previous stress tests the Fed has built. Existing stress tests measure banks against hypothetical recessions that can be based on historical data, and nothing similar exists for climate risk, she said.

“Climate scenario analysis faces the challenge of having to consider plausible but novel combinations of risks that are associated with substantial uncertainty,” she said.

Brainard also noted other novel considerations, including that climate change’s impact will not affect every part of the country similarly, and that traditional hedging tools by banks such as insurance may not prove as effective.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

The Bank of England Risks Hiking Too Far Ahead of the Fed

That was one sharp hawkish volte-face from the Bank of England. Over the weekend, three Monetary Policy Committee members, including Governor Andrew Bailey, made clear that they are ready to raise rates sooner rather than later. The U.K. government bond market really doesn’t like it. Gilts, which U.K. Treasury bonds...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Fed’s bank cop loses top role as leadership shakeup looms

The Federal Reserve announced Tuesday that Randal Quarles will no longer be in charge of regulating the country's financial system after his vice chairmanship expires Wednesday, a move that could mark the beginning of major leadership changes at the Fed. The announcement comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell is awaiting...
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Fed's Bostic warns inflation surge 'will not be brief' amid wild consumer price spikes

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic warned Tuesday that a recent burst of inflation is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon as pandemic-driven supply constraints continue to trigger wild swings in consumer prices. "It is becoming increasingly clear that the feature of this episode that has animated price pressures — mainly...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed policymakers hone in on November taper timeline

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said that the central bank has kept pace with a planned move to reduce its bond buying program, cementing expectations the Fed will start withdrawing its crisis-era stimulus as soon as next month. "I myself believe that the 'substantial...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
Reuters

'Patient' or 'aggressive'? Fed policymakers split on inflation response

* Fed policymakers wrestle with extent of inflation threat. * Minutes of September meeting due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers broadly agree they can soon begin reducing their support for the economy, but are divided over how much of a threat high inflation poses, and - more importantly - what they might need to do about it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scenario Analysis#Climate Risk#Changing Climate
pymnts.com

Bank of England: Measures Needed to Manage Potential Crypto Risks

Both local and international regulations are needed to manage risks associated with cryptocurrencies, the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) of the Bank of England said, according to a Monday (Oct. 11) report from The Daily Hodl. While cryptocurrencies pose limited direct risks to the U.K. financial system, more oversight and law...
MARKETS
Reuters

Central banks lack tools to fight climate change -Nobel laureate

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - (This October 5 story corrects paragraph 11 to omit reference to private banks) Central banks are at risk of over-promising on how they can respond to the challenges posed by climate change, a Nobel economics laureate whose work questions how well economic models cope with uncertainty has warned.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Axios

The Fed's emerging climate oversight

Fed governor Lael Brainard is filling in more blanks about how the central bank could weigh and limit financial institutions' exposure to climate risk. Driving the news: "I anticipate it will be helpful to provide supervisory guidance for large banking institutions in their efforts to appropriately measure, monitor, and manage material climate-related risks," she said in a speech Thursday.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Fed governor anticipates new guidance on climate change for big banks

Lael Brainard, governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) annual meeting in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images. The U.S. Federal Reserve should advance efforts to assess big banks’ exposure to financial risks related...
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

How Is The Fed Helping Prepare Banks For Climate Change Risks?

The U.S. Federal Reserve is looking into ways that it can help protect the economy against climate change after billions of dollars worth of damage from severe weather events. In a speech before the Boston Federal Reserve on Thursday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard explained to attendees why the central bank was starting to take a deeper look at climate risks.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

200K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy