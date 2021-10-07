CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanna go fast?!? Central Texas has the highway for you

By Eric Henrikson, Amanda Dugan
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBZF7_0cK45f0V00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It is the fastest highway in the nation, and it is right here in Central Texas: U.S. Highway 130. Located just east of Austin, running between Georgetown and Seguin, drivers can hit an astonishing 85mph. However, the speed limit has been the center of some controversy. In this Traffic University, KXAN Traffic expert Amanda Dugan takes a closer look at the highway and the issues surrounding it.

SH 130 is the fastest highway in the nation. It’s also deadly

What you’ll learn in this Traffic University:

  • Where the fastest parts of the highway are.
  • Why toll roads on the highway are a little different.
  • How a KXAN Investigation uncovered issues with the highway.

gary
5d ago

The speed people drive has nothing to do with the speed limit signs. I drive the speed limit set to cruise control and I get passed more often than I pass anyone.

Robert Roseman
5d ago

the author said 85 mph is astonishing. lmao. thats nothing. 55 is dangerous. it lulls you to sleep cause there is no sensation of speed. 100 mph keeps you alert and paying attention. 100 is much safer

1 American
5d ago

85 mph? They do that all over North Texas area! Try Interstate 35, 45, they are all the same!

