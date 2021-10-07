Wanna go fast?!? Central Texas has the highway for you

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It is the fastest highway in the nation, and it is right here in Central Texas: U.S. Highway 130. Located just east of Austin, running between Georgetown and Seguin, drivers can hit an astonishing 85mph. However, the speed limit has been the center of some controversy. In this Traffic University, KXAN Traffic expert Amanda Dugan takes a closer look at the highway and the issues surrounding it.

What you’ll learn in this Traffic University:

Where the fastest parts of the highway are.

Why toll roads on the highway are a little different.

How a KXAN Investigation uncovered issues with the highway.

