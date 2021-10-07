CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas man gets 15 months in prison for Facebook COVID hoax

By Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jekAk_0cK45e7m00

A man's Facebook posts threatening to spread COVID-19 at San Antonio-area grocery stores resulted in a 15-month prison sentence, prosecutors announced Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana farm owner who shot near employees avoids trial

ROSEDALE, LA – Glynn Rivet, former owner of Rivet & Sons farms, will participate in a pre-trial diversion program instead of going to court in the 18th district after he shot a gun near migrant workers on his farm back in June. A pre-trial diversion program is used as an alternative to prosecution. if local […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Man who beat wife while kids hid in closet gets 10 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A man who admitted beating his wife while their three children hid in a closet has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. A news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says the oldest child, then 10 years old, called 911 — and the beating was still going on […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sheriff: Arkansas cop let inmates buy beer, cigarettes

PARKIN, Ark. — A Parkin police officer was arrested on Monday after he was accused of allowing inmates to buy beer and cigarettes from a local gas station. Police officer Darrell Crowder, 49, went to the Cross County Detention Center to take two inmates to court on Thursday, Oct. 7. Cross County Sheriff David West […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
MyArkLaMiss

Parents say cell phone messages revealed alleged inappropriate relationship with Northside high coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A high school coach in Lafayette has been arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with a student. Ernest Lazard was the student’s track coach at Northside High School. Lazard was taken into custody Monday when the teenage girl’s’ parents found out he was sending explicit texts to their teenage daughter. The teen’s parents […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

New COVID-19 Variant Found in Louisiana

A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in the pelican state. It was first detected in the US last March. There is no classification or Greek alphabet name– such as delta variant– because of the small number of samples that have been obtained. The hospitals Director of Genomics and Surveillance saying that barring change, she […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Accountant pleads guilty in Mississippi human services fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An accountant has pleaded guilty to her role in what Mississippi investigators called a massive theft of welfare money in the nation’s poorest state. Anne McGrew, 65, of Jackson, pleaded guilty on Monday to one charge of conspiracy to commit embezzlement. Hinds County Circuit Court records show she agreed to testify […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Covid#Hoax
MyArkLaMiss

Oklahoma physician charged in the death of a woman in Chicot County

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday October 11, special agents from the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called in by the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office to help investigate a murder. Per the report, deputies from the Chicot County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call regarding a woman needing medical assistance shortly after […]
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man behind bars after allegedly raping a 16 year old

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday October 10, officers with the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the Emergency Room of St. Francis Medical Center regarding a sexual assault that occurred the previous evening. During the investigation, officers were advised by the 16-year-old victim that she was brought to an apartment on the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lafayette family remembers husband and father killed at carwash, “Y’all took a good daddy from two little boys”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A heartbroken woman is speaking out about her husband’s tragic murder. He was fatally shot at a Lafayette carwash at the corner of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard just days ago on Friday, October 8. His killer is still out there. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Keyon Alex. His […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

1K+
Followers
373
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy