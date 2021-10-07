CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Volleyball Heads East For Matches At Rutgers and Maryland

iuhoosiers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Volleyball (7-9, 1-3 Big Ten) embarks on an East Coast swing this weekend with matches against Rutgers (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) and (RV) Maryland (13-3, 1-3 Big Ten). The Hoosiers will clash with the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, N.J. on Friday, October 8 at 7 p.m. before a matchup with the Terrapins on Saturday, October 9 also at 7 p.m. Both matches will stream live on Big Ten Network Plus.

iuhoosiers.com

