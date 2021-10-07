Newport News marketing agency relocates to downtown Norfolk

A lot has changed in the world of marketing in the 61 years since the late Leonard R. Waters started Waters Advertising Agency in Newport News.

But one thing that remains a constant for one of the oldest ad agencies in Hampton Roads is its creativity.

The agency offers a full suite of services including brand development, digital marketing, graphic design, market research, strategy and consulting, traditional advertising, video production, and web design and development.

Before Howard Waters retired as president, he sought someone out to help continue to grow the business and maintain the hard work started by his father six decades ago.

That’s where Mike Matacunas and his wife, Jean, entered the picture.

“I was thrilled about the way the agency thought about serving its clients,” Matacunas said.

Matacunas, formerly a chief transformation and administrative officer for Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree, bought the agency in July 2020. He did not disclose the terms.

“Very early on, I decided to rebrand it,” he said. “I decided to name it after what every client calls it, WB Marketing.”

The agency previously operated as Waters & Bridgman Marketing Solutions when Howard Waters and Sandy Bridgman joined forces as president and vice president, respectively. Bridgman stayed on board as executive vice president and Waters remains an adviser.

For six months after the acquisition, WB Marketing continued to work out of its hub at 710 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in City Center at Oyster Point where it had operated since 1986.

With the Matacunas family home in Virginia Beach, the couple decided to move the agency in March to 251 Granby St. in Norfolk. Jean Matacunas leads the firm as a majority owner and chief executive.

“We wanted to be more central to this area for all business and our clients,” he said. “This is an exciting area to be in as you’re growing a small business for creative talent, in particular.”

The newly renovated office of roughly 7,000 square feet sports exposed brick and polished floors. In addition to keeping the previous employees on board, the new owners said they’ve tapped into the top talent in the area. The firm currently employs a core group of 12 staffers plus 10 contractors.

“I’m a strong believer in legacy and heritage of people who have done good work for long periods of time. I want to embrace that as part of building the next generation at the same time,” Mike Matacunas said.

The agency kept every single client from Waters & Bridgman, he said. Clients include the city of Manassas, Newport News, Virginia Health Services, PBMares, KB Murov Law, Peninsula Funeral Home and many other municipal and private commercial clients.

Christine Gustafson, vice president of marketing and public relations for The Breeden Co. in Virginia Beach, said WB Marketing focuses on its media buying and digital strategy for both the commercial real estate and construction sides of the business as well as special projects.

“It’s like having an in-house team, just as an agency,” Gustafson said. “They have done some things for us, in the almost year that we’ve been working with them, that have been instrumental.”

In the midst of a growth cycle, Mike Matacunas said the agency will look to add a second office next year either toward Virginia Beach or Richmond. Within the next three months, he said WB Marketing will start to host professional networking events at its Norfolk office.

“I think that’s missing in this area,” he said.

He said he is passionate about helping companies grow their business, talk to consumers, deliver their message and brand, and distinguish themselves — something that has changed dramatically over the course of the pandemic.

“Our ambitions are to be the most compelling agency in the Mid-Atlantic for the work that we do,” he said.

