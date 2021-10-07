CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon GO Championship Series announced - will kick off in 2022

By Merima Dzakic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon GO's Season 9 will be the biggest and most important one yet and we finally know why. Niantic recently announced that the Trainers' ranking at the end of this season carries so much weight because the first-ever Pokemon GO Championship Series is kicking off in 2022. Players all around the globe will get a chance to go into battle against the very best and earn an invitation to the 2022 Pokemon World Championships.

