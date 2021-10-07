Pokemon GO Championship Series announced - will kick off in 2022

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship kicked off on Tuesday in Iceland with the Play-In stage, where LNG Esports picked up two wins to go on top of Group A. The first match of the day saw a clash between China and Korea as the LPL's LNG Esports (2-0) took down the LCK's Hanwha Life Esports (1-1). This game hinged around LNG top laner Hu "Ale" Jia-Le's Jax, a hard counter to a majority of HLE's auto attack-based champions. With Ale ignoring tons of damage with his Counter Strike ability, HLE could do little to stop Ale from rampaging around to a perfect 6-0-8 KDA (kills-deaths-assists ratio). While Ale feasted, the rest of LNG took objectives and took good teamfights with their lead, securing a win in 41 minutes.

