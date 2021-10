BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, with a portfolio in excess of $9.5 trillion dollars. That gives the money managers great levels of access and influence. As the world adapts to the changing climate, BlackRock's leadership is asking major institutitions to consider the risks of more extreme weather. Watch this video to understand BlackRock's rise and see how they're pushing companies to be better stewards of society and the environment.

