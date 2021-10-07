Branson's Anti-Death Penalty Drive Backed By 150 Business Chiefs

I have watched six people die in front of me. All of them I knew well, as human beings. None had a fatal illness; they were simply slated for death by the US government. Two died in the gas chamber, with Zyklon B, the nasty name given to the cyanide previously used in the Holocaust. Two died in the electric chair, with 2,400 volts of electricity running from the skull to the ankle, the most overtly savage way imaginable to kill someone. And two on the lethal injection gurney, a deceptively unpleasant way to die – else why would the second injection be a paralytic agent, given to prevent the witnesses from watching a man die in agony in front of them?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO