Branson's Anti-Death Penalty Drive Backed By 150 Business Chiefs
A coalition of corporate chiefs seeking to abolish capital punishment in the U.S. and elsewhere has more than tripled in size since May. The Business Leaders’ Declaration Against the Death Penalty, led by billionaire Richard Branson, now has more than 150 members. Among new signatories are Svein Tore Holsether, head of chemical group Yara International ASA, Miles Dally, chief executive officer at South Africa’s RCL Foods Ltd., and Jon Wright, founder of Coca-Cola Co.-owned Innocent Drinks.www.fa-mag.com
