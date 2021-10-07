CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Offices Raise Bets On Start-Ups In $418 Billion Market

By Ben Stupples
fa-mag.com
 7 days ago

The world’s ultra-wealthy are increasingly investing in startups, both directly from their family offices and through venture capital funds, according to research from SVB Capital and Campden Wealth. Family offices made up 4.2% of the roughly 23,000 venture capital deals worldwide this year through Aug. 31, more than double their...

www.fa-mag.com

CNBC

A $200 billion money manager on why every stock market investor should be ready to go to cash

Market volatility is up and valuations in the S&P 500 may tempt stock investors to go to cash, especially if Q3 earnings disappoint. For most investors, it should not be a binary decision between being in stocks or out, according to Ashbel Williams, who recently retired as head of the roughly $200 billion investment portfolio for the Florida State Board of Administration.
STOCKS
Chicago Tribune

Portillo’s seeks up to $405 million with IPO

Portillo’s, the fast casual chain known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes, aims to raise up to $405.4 million with its initial public offering. The Oak Brook-based company plans to sell 20.27 million shares at $17 to $20 per share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Portillo’s also said it expects sales at restaurants open at least two ...
CHICAGO, IL
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Etihad raises $1.2 billion in sustainability-linked debt

DUBAI (Reuters) -Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it has raised $1.2 billion with a loan linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in global aviation. The airline said this was the first sustainability-linked loan in global aviation tied to ESG targets, which relate to reducing carbon emissions and improving corporate governance in addition to advancing female participation.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Cell Counting Market - How the Think Tank Should Set Up the Billion Dollar Agenda, Players -PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Alere.

New York, United States: The newly added business Cell Counting Market research report prepared by the team of industrial specialists at Decisive Markets Insights looks into a variety of aspects of the global market, such as business opportunities, risks, catalysts, constraints, profitability, and consumer viewpoints on short term and long-term objectives. It also includes vital pointers related to the market industry like the total sales numbers, earnings, market products price, and many other items are included in an organized manner. Increasing world population levels, as well as acceptance of the launch of more technically sophisticated options for industry products, will drive the market industry's competitive expansion throughout the anticipated time.
INDUSTRY
beautypackaging.com

Biotech Start-Up Sequential Skin Raises Funds

Biotech start-up Sequential Skin has raised $1.65M in an oversubscribed seed round. The company, which is based in the UK and Singapore, focuses on skin health and skin microbiome technology. The round was led by Metaplanet, and supported by Scrum Ventures, SOSV, Genedant, and angel investor, Ben Holmes. This latest...
SKIN CARE
mobileworldlive.com

Orange bets €1.3M in telemedicine start-up Rofim

Orange’s investment vehicle made its first move in the e-health sector, pouring €1.3 million into France-based telemedicine start-up Rofim in an effort to improve patient care through digital healthcare services. In a statement, the operator explained its venture capital subsidiary, Orange Ventures Impact, participated in a Series-A fundraising by Rofim...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Start-up Raises $2 Million to Pioneer Cryptocurrency Usage in Francophone Africa

A Cameroonian fintech start-up, Ejara, has raised $2 million to pioneer the usage of crypto and investment services in French-speaking African countries. Coinshares Ventures and Anthemis Group led the funding round in which they were joined by Mercy Corps Ventures, Lateral Capital, Lofty Inc Capital, and Netx Fund. Using Crypto...
MARKETS
CNBC

$38 billion software start-up Databricks makes acquisition to leave code behind

The data analysis and AI software start-up is making its second acquisition, of German no-code company 8080 Labs, as it extends focus on data applications for non-computer scientists. Some of Databricks biggest investors, including Google, Amazon and Salesforce, have been pushing into the low-code/no-code space in recent years, technology which...
COMPUTERS

