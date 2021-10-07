Litchfield Pickers Market season finale starting Sunday, Oct. 10

This Sunday is the grand season finale for the Litchfield Pickers Market. The Litchfield Pickers Market returns this week on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 9 AM – 3 PM in Downtown Litchfield (Starting at 400 N. State Street). This is the last market of the 2021 season, and we are excited to welcome visitors and vendors to Litchfield, IL. The Litchfield Pickers Market is the largest open-air pickers market in the region and is located less than 3 miles off Interstate 55. This market specializes in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, and refurbished items, and occurs every second Sunday of the month May through October. This month only will be a shop- ping extravaganza. Complete with Artists, Crafters, and Antique vendors, the Litchfield Pickers Market is your one stop shop for all of your holiday gift- ing needs. Knock out your holi- day shopping early and visit the Litchfield Pickers Market this Sunday, October 10 from 9 AM to 3 PM in downtown Litchfield, IL (400 N. State Street).